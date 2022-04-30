Bully 2 Is Real But Not Releasing Anytime Soon, Claims New Rumor

✖

According to a new rumor, Bully 2 is real, but it's not going to release anytime soon. Back in February, we relayed word of a report claiming that a long-awaited sequel to Bully was in the early stages of development under a small team at Rockstar Games. If you have deja vu, it's because a Bully 2 sequel has been rumored for many years. According to various credible reports, a sequel to Bully 2 has been in the works -- at least -- two different times since the release of the first game. Obviously, both of these projects ended in cancellation. That said, it's starting to look like Rockstar Games is giving it another go.

The rumor comes the way of a Twitter user by the name of Profesor Turkmen, an account with a large following, which is to say, this isn't a random Twitter account or Reddit user, but also it's not obvious how credible the source is when it comes to rumors and scoops. That noted, the leaker claims Rockstar Games is planning to release GTA 6 in 2023 and Red Dead Redemption 3 in 2026. However, the latter may be moved to 2025, if possible, and if this happens Bully 2 will release in 2026.

If this sounds speculative, it's because it might be. There are internal roadmaps at studios that sometimes stretch as far out as 10 years. However, these types of roadmaps are not widely known among staff, so it's not often they leak. Further, they are tentative and with how often things change in game development, this point, in particular, is important to remember. This roadmap could be accurate, but even if it is, chances it will stay accurate are slim. In other words, take the information above and the tweet below with a grain of salt.

Grand Theft Auto VI 2023,

Red Dead Redemption III 2026.

RDRIII'ü 2025'e çekip Bully 2'yi 2026'da çıkarma ihtimali de mevcut Rockstar'ın. Ki muhtemelen de öyle olacak. İyi yolculuklar... — Profesör Türkmen (@ProfesorTurkmen) April 29, 2022

