Bully Insider Gives Fans Hope Over Rumored Sequel

GTA 6 was announced last week by Rockstar Games, seemingly ending the hopes and dreams of Bully fans waiting for a sequel and enlivened by new rumors of Bully 2. Rockstar Games didn’t say a word about when GTA 6 will release or confirm that it will be its next release, but the expectation is that it’s the developer’s next game. What will come after though? The bookies will tell you Red Dead Redemption 3, but Bully fans shouldn’t give up on getting a sequel quite yet.

According to Rockstar Games insider, SWEGTA, best known for his inside information on the Bully series, Bully 2 is in development, but it’s under a small team. More specifically, the YouTuber alleges that a vertical slice of the game exists, something recent rumors have suggested.

SWEGTA adds that it’s unlikely we will hear about the project anytime soon with GTA 6 on the way, assuming something comes of the project. This wouldn’t be the first time a smaller team within Rockstar Games was working on a Bully sequel. A sequel has been greenlit a few times, but each time ended up ultimately being cancelled before any of the work was revealed to the public.

We’ve heard through the grapevine that Rockstar Games will reveal GTA 6 this year and stamp a 2023 release on the game, but internally the expectation is that it’s probably going to be a 2024 game. If this is true, and we believe it to be, Bully 2 won’t be out until 2025 at the earliest.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt, as it’s all information of the unofficial variety and subject to change. For what it’s worth, we haven’t heard word of a new Bully game, however, we’ve said in the past that there’s pressure coming down from Take-Two Interactive on Rockstar Games to release games at a higher rate, which means some forgotten series may be in line for revivals.

