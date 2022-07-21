Bungie Sues Destiny 2 Player

Bungie is suing a Destiny 2 player for allegedly harassing the studio and making death threats toward specific employees who work at the developer. Bungie is one of the most well-known video game developers out there, largely thanks to its work on the Halo series before it eventually handed it off to 343 Industries so it could work on the Destiny series. Over its lengthy history, Bungie has been very in touch with its community and tried to be transparent, communicative, and engaged with those that play its games. Sadly, some folks have taken advantage of some of these Bungie employees making themselves known and accessible to the community and used it to send targeted harassment.

Bungie is suing Luca Leone after the player began cheating in Destiny 2 and allegedly harassing the studio. Leone would stream Destiny 2 on his Twitch channel, miffysworld, while using cheats for the game. This prompted Bungie to ban him and then Leone responded by making new accounts, creating a cycle where Leone would start anew, Bungie would ban him, and then rinse and repeat. Leone is accused of making as many as 13 accounts to avoid a ban, violating the game's Limited Software License Agreement. Leone tweeted about his desires to "burn down" Bungie's offices and targeted employees such as community manager Dylan Gafner. Leone specifically noted that he was moving 30 minutes away from Gafner and stated that "he is not safe".

"As Bungie has demonstrated repeatedly, it will not allow its game, its community, or its employees to be abused, defrauded, or threatened. Leone has done all three, and this action is the consequence," says the lawsuit.

Bungie has been far more litigious with regards to some of the more toxic members of the Destiny community in recent years, likely making an example out of them. Just recently, Bungie sued a YouTuber for abusing the DMCA takedown feature on the Google-owned platform to hurt both other Destiny creators and Bungie itself. Bungie is asking for about $7.6 million in that lawsuit.

[H/T Eurogamer]