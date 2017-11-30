The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Is Free Right Now For A Limited Time

If you were ever interested in checking out the tactical sci-fi third person shooter The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, now’s the perfect time to do it. Thanks to Humble Bundle, the shooter is available for the unbeatable price of free.50.

Usually priced at $19.99, through the charity driven online site Humble Bundle – the game is completely free! But you have to act fast because it’s only got one day left before it reverts back to full retail value.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The year is 1962 and the Cold War has the nation gripped by fear. A top-secret government unit called The Bureau begins investigating a series of mysterious attacks by an enemy more powerful than communism. As agent Carter, call the shots, pull the trigger and lead your squad in a gripping third-person tactical shooter set within a covert war to protect humanity from an otherworldly enemy.”

The game itself was received initially with mixed reviews when it first came out in 2013, but since then has quickly skyrocketed up to a more positive reception. With an intriguing storyline and a its squad-controlled mechanics, The Bureau: XCOM Declassified is a solidly underrated title, especially for those that enjoy the third-person shooter genre in gaming. The 1960s set up is also a detailed timeline that a lot of Fallout fans might find interesting!

If you don’t like it, there’s good news – it was completely free! Simply log in to your account, add to cart, and start your own adventure during the Cold War.

A little bit about Humble Bundle, and why it’s a fantastic site:

Humble Bundle is a website that offers many bundles for unbelievable prices. You can even build your own bundle to tailor it to your liking. You pick the titles, the charity that purchase goes towards, and choose how you play. It’s the perfect way to blend your love of gaming while doing a little good out there in the real world.