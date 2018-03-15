Burnout Paradise Could Serve As Inspiration For Criterion Games’ Next Project

Burnout Paradise Remastered drops this Friday, bringing back the 2008 racing classic for a whole new generation of players to enjoy. We recently reviewed the game, and while it’s 4K visual standards aren’t entirely up to snuff, there’s no question that it’s fun to race through Paradise City again.

And, funny enough, that game could very well be serving as an inspiration to the next project from Criterion Games, who put it together over a decade ago.

While speaking with VG247, Criterion GM and executive producer Matt Webster made note that, while the team wasn’t ready to reveal its next project just yet, it could take inspiration from one of its finest releases to date.

“The opportunities we have here and the things we are making are informed by where we’ve been in the past,” he said. “That’s why going back in time with a game like Burnout Paradise is so interesting. I can chart our history, and I can also see inspiration in there that we would imagine in different game types in the future. I don’t know – well, I do know, but I’m not going to tell you – what our future holds.”

Even with its age, Burnout Paradise remains a fine example of how to do an open-world racing game right, complete with challenges around every corner, as well as online multiplayer and unlockable and downloadable goodies strewn throughout. So a new game of that kind – complete with an open-world racing motif – would certainly get a lot of attention from fans.

But still, I can’t help but think some kind of remaster of Burnout 3: Takedown would be nice, if only because it was the most enjoyed entry in the series. Playing it again – and building up multiple millions of dollars in damage in Crash Mode – would be a real treat. We might get it someday – after all, we ended up getting Paradise again, right?

Whatever Criterion works on next, we wish them the best of luck. Oh, and make sure to include some high-octane jumps, yeah?

Burnout Paradise Remastered releases this Friday for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

