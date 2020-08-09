Call of Duty 2020 Leak Reveals How and Where New Black Ops Game Will Be Revealed

✖

Call of Duty 2020 -- believed to be a Black Ops reboot in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC under the name Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- is expected to be revealed soon by Treyarch, Raven Software, and Activision. This week we got our first teaser of the game, and it's expected that after a few more teasers we will get a full reveal sometime later this month. And it's expected this reveal will happen first within Warzone, Modern Warfare's free-to-play battle royale shoot-off that's expected to be the battle royale companion of the new Black Ops game as well.

Since the first teaser and even the initial reports that Warzone will be used to reveal this year's Call of Duty, fans have been speculating how and where this reveal will go down. Many suspected the new Stadium location would house the reveal or perhaps one of the game's mysterious bunkers, but it looks like both of these reasonable assumptions are off the mark. Rather, it looks like the reveal will go down in the game's Gulag area.

The report comes way of prominent Call of Duty leaker and content creator ModernWarzone, who has made a name for himself within the Call of Duty community for correctly leaking details pertaining to Call of Duty 2020, Warzone, and Modern Warfare. Alongside, Okami and The Gaming Revolution, he has been one of the most reliable leakers within the COD community.

Taking to Twitter, ModernWarzone tweeted out "Zeus Reveal Gulag Area." For those that don't know, Zeus is reportedly the codename for Call of Duty 2020. In other words, ModernWarzone, alongside Prototype Warehouse, seems to be hinting its reveal will happen in the Gulag, the area in the game players go when they die.

“Zeus Reveal Gulag Area” 👀 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 8, 2020

Of course, like every leak before it, this should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but it's also completely subject to change. And while the sources in question have proven reliable in the past, leaking is a tricky business that includes sometimes getting the finer details wrong.

At the moment of publishing, an official comment on this leak has not been provided by Activision nor any other party involved with the game's development.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.