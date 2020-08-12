Call of Duty 2020 Leak Points to Return of Popular Black Ops 2 Map

✖

A new Call of Duty 2020 leak has surfaced online, potentially revealing one of the first multiplayer maps of the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game, believed to be a reboot of Black Ops and dubbed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. As you may know, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software recently sent out Call of Duty 2020 teasers to prominent members of the Call of Duty community in the form of old fashioned projectors and slides.

So far, these teasers haven't provided any information or media bombs, but it does look like one slide, in particular, is at hinting the return of a popular, somewhat controversial Black Ops 2 map. More specifically, it looks like the reboot will launch with Hijacked, or presumably a remastered form of the map.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself, courtesy of COD Warzone Newz:

🚨HIJACKED?!🚨 Hijacked is located in Île Amsterdam near this island... look at the projector card image near an island... pic.twitter.com/DzlMydzCF2 — COD Warzone Newz💣 (@WarzoneNewz) August 10, 2020

For those that don't know: Hijacked is a compact multiplayer map that takes place on a luxury yacht and that debuted back in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. If you want, you can read more about the map and its finer details via this link right here.

As always, take this with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, but speculation. And because it's speculation, no party involved -- Activision, Treyarch, or Raven Software -- is going to provide a comment or clarification. In other words, for now, Call of Duty fans are stuck with speculation and speculation only.

