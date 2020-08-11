New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Makes OP Gun Even More Powerful

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update has been released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC by Infinity Ward, Raven Software, and Activision. In terms of updates, the August 11 update is a bit on the smaller side, but it does feature a few different fixes and a variety of weapon balance changes. Included are some changes to two over-powered guns run by many players right now: Bruen MK9 and FAL. However, while one got weaker, the other actually has seemingly been improved.

For whatever reason, Infinity Ward has increased the headshot damage for the FAL. Subsidizing this is a reduction in near damage, but it remains to be seen if that will fix the OP gun, especially if it's dealing out more headshot damage.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes:

General Fixes:

Fix for an issue where explosive rounds on the Rytec AMR could still be equipped in CDL modes

Fix for an error players could receive when opening the weapon armory

Fix for an exploit in the Shooting Range trial

Weapons Changes:

FAL Increased headshot damage (2 hit at range with 1 headshot ) Reduced near damage (limbs and lower torso always 3 shot)

Holger-26 Increased damage range Increased ADS speed

Bruen MK9 Reduced damage range

M91 Increased near damage Increased ADS Speed



As you may know, servers have been having issues all morning, but according to Infinity Ward this shouldn't be an issue anymore. That said, if it is, try restarting the game, as well as your console or PC. This seems to be working for players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, come later this year, they will also be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

