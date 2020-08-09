Call of Duty: Warzone Reportedly Adding Big Fan-Requested Feature Soon

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One, and PC is reportedly adding a long-overdue and highly-requested feature soon. While Call of Duty 2020 is right around the corner, it doesn't mean Activision and Infinity Ward are suddenly going to forget about Call of Duty: Warzone. The free-to-play battle royale is still very popular, and it's reportedly going to be evolved to be the battle royale companion of the aforementioned Call of Duty 2020, believed to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In short, Warzone isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and because of this, much more will continue to be added to it.

When Warzone launched earlier this year, it did so missing a key feature: Private Matches. Months later, this still hasn't changed, but according to a new report, this won't be the case for much longer.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Call of Duty leaker and content creator ModernWarzone -- best known for a variety of leaks pertaining to Call of Duty 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Private Matches are finally coming to the game.

Unfortunately, ModernWarzone doesn't divulge much else. All he does is note that this addition will happen "SOON." The problem with this is obviously "soon" is pretty vague and subjective, but you'd assume it means within the next few updates to the game.

That said, take this information with a grain of salt. While ModernWarzone has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is information of the official variety. And even more so than official information, unannounced information is subject to change. In other words, even if this is 100 percent accurate, it's important to remember things change in video game development all the time.

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision or Infinity Ward have commented on the report, and it's unlikely either will, as both typically don't comment on reports of this variety.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, later this year, it will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.