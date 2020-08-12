Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Players Get Easy Loot for Free This Week

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone players have a shot at scoring some extra loot this week for doing little more than keeping some Twitch streams up and running for a couple of hours. Activision announced on Wednesday it’s teamed up with Twitch again to give players four different rewards which are all unlocked after watching a minimum of four hours of either Warzone or Modern Warfare. The deal is live from now until August 19th, so you’ve got plenty of time between now and then to check four hours of streams off your to-do list.

Activision’s rewards for Modern Warfare and Warzone players include unique cosmetics and one token to double your gained weapon experience for a while. The rewards are the Smoke Up sticker, a Double Weapon XP token that lasts for an hour, the Big Bang animated calling card, and the Blast Check weapon charm. Watching one hour of either Modern Warfare or Warzone will net you the Smoke Up sticker, two hours will get you the Double XP token, and it continues from there until you’ve watched four hours to get rewards.

Before you start watching, you’ll want to take care of a few housekeeping items to make sure everything’s in order. Some accounts have to be created and linked together to make sure your eligible for the rewards, but it’s thankfully a pretty easy process. We’ve outlined the steps you’ll need to take below.

Create a Call of Duty account. If you’ve got one already, you’re good to go. Link your Call of Duty account with your Twitch account. Activision said you may need to relink your accounts which can be done here. Find Modern Warfare and Warzone players streaming within the next week who have “drops are enabled” showing on their accounts. Your time will accumulate as you watch with the drops appearing in your Twitch notifications once they’re earned.

Throwing a stream on the background while you’re playing Modern Warfare and Warzone yourself or just when you’re doing something else is a quick way to complete the requirements for the loot. Those four hours will go by in no time so long as you’re on an eligible stream, and you’ll soon have some new loot in your inventories.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.