Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveals Unused Zombies Mode

Infinity Ward was once exploring a zombie mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, however, the idea never graduated past the conceptual stage. Taking to Instagram, Infinity Ward artist Aaron Beck confirmed previous rumors claiming Infinity Ward was considering a zombies mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In a new post, Beck even revealed some of the concept art for the Zombies mode, which he notes is from "early in production."

The concept art doesn't reveal much, but does feature a Russian special forces soldier and his quadruped robots holding some zombies captive via leashes and forcing them to march. It's unclear why the soldier is doing this, but it does create for some nice concept art.

"Finally got clearance to share more art from Modern Warfare," said Beck in the aforementioned Instagram post. "So to begin here’s an unused concept from early in production. I was thinking it would be fun to play with the classic Call of Duty zombie gameplay, hinting here at some sort of Russian special forces soldier and his duo of quadruped robots, holding captive zombified soldiers by leashes around their necks."

In the past, Infinity Ward revealed that it opted from releasing a Zombies mode in the game in order to preserve it's "authenticity" as a dark, gritty, and realistic take on what modern warfare looks like it. In its place, Infinity Ward released a Special Ops mode. And it sounds like this decision was made early, as Beck notes the mode never moved past the conceptual stage.

“We’re trying to create an authentic, realistic feeling world," said Infinity Ward at the time. "We don’t have the flexibility to do something like put zombies in the game. That would compromise the feeling of playing in a world that feels realistic and authentic and relative to today’s conflicts and things we face.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Come later this year, it will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

