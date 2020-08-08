Call of Duty 2020 Rumor Reveals Potential Bad News For Day One Players

✖

A new Call of Duty 2020 rumor has some bad news for early adopters and day one players. At the moment of publishing, Activision hasn't announced a release date for Call of Duty 2020, believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That said, if today's new teaser is any indication, this will change soon. Activision has confirmed the game will release this year, which means the big question is: will it release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One all at the same time or will it hit current-gen platforms before next-gen consoles?

The new consoles are expected to release sometime in November, likely before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Going off recent Call of Duty releases, this would mean that Black Ops Cold War would release before the next-gen consoles. If this is the case, it may be worth holding out until the next-gen versions arrive.

Call of Duty leaker MW2 OG has discovered some code referencing multiple pre-order additions for the upcoming COD game, including a "cross-gen pre-order." The code was discovered within Modern Warfare, suggesting that you will be able to pre-order COD 2020 within Modern Warfare and Warzone.

As fellow Call of Duty leaker Okami points out, this would imply that there's no free upgrade. As you may know, many developers and publishers are giving gamers a free upgrade to next-gen versions if they buy the current-gen versions before the former release. That said, it doesn't look like Activision will make this same offer.

"Cross-gen pre-order" implies no free upgrade. You might have to pay extra if you want to upgrade to next gen. That would really suck if the game comes out just a few weeks before the consoles. #BlackOpsColdWar https://t.co/F2JobQYgPJ — Okami (@Okami13_) August 7, 2020

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this official information, but information derived from leaks and speculation. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or continue to the relevant links below:

