Huge Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Story Twist Reportedly Revealed

When Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC as a reboot of Black Ops this fall, it will apparently do so with one absolutely massive change to the campaign. This year's Call of Duty, according to DK Dynamite, a fairly reliable COD leaker, will not star Alex Mason as the protagonist. Rather, Frank Woods will be the game's main playable character, suggesting Woods and Mason will switch roles for the reboot.

Unfortunately, this is all the Call of Duty leaker divulges. In other words, for now, it's unclear how this change will be realized. That said, if the two are switching roles, it's safe to assume more big changes are coming to the Black Ops story. And perhaps this isn't very surprising. 2019's Modern Warfare reboot also did this to a positive reception.

That said, for now, this should be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question has reliably leaked information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone in the past, nothing here is official. And even if it's correct, it's also possible it's outdated information. Lastly, everything is always subject to change.

Woods is the main character of #COD2020 .. not Mason 🔥 https://t.co/z2V6jZm9Zk — 💣dkdynamite💣 (@dkdynamite1) July 26, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither Treyarch nor Activision have commented on this leak and the speculation that has erupted because of it. And it's unlikely either will. The pair simply don't comment on rumors or report or leaks or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety.

