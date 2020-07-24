Infinity Ward Warns More Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Bans Are Coming

✖

Infinity Ward has shared a new update about cheaters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. According to the developer, more ban waves are coming, and this is just the start. Cheating -- particularly on PC -- has been a huge problem for the pair of games, but it looks like it won't be a problem for much longer.

In the update, Infinity Ward notes that all cheaters, including those who modify the game and who use third-party apps, will be banned, and once banned, there will be no reversing this decision. Of course, this won't deter hardcore cheaters. There are ways around the game's bannings, but this should deter and eliminate the more casual cheater, which are far more common.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how Infinity Ward will go about these bannings. Further, it's unclear what type of preventive measures are being taken to deter cheaters beyond just banning them, but it's safe to assume this is all, at least partially, accounted for.

Infinity Ward also notes that players should be wary of using any type of unidentified software, as it will result in a ban, even if it's not actively being used to cheat or modify the game in a way that's advantageous for the user.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Call of Duty click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Have you encountered many cheaters while playing Modern Warfare and Warzone lately? Do you think this will be enough to squash the problem?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.