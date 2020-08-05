Activision Teases "Incredible" Call of Duty 2020

✖

Activision has teased Call of Duty 2020, believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, ahead of the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC game's seemingly imminent reveal. According to Activision -- who recently confirmed that Treyarch and Raven Software will be co-developing the game and talked about the game during its recent earnings call with investors -- the title "looks incredible" and has received "a lot of internal excitement during playthroughs of the campaign and online modes."

Unfortunately, Activision didn't say too much else about the next Call of Duty, however, it did seem to tease how the reveal will happen. During the same earnings call, the publisher teased that Warzone has changed how it is approaching the reveal of this year's Call of Duty, suggesting that the rumors that Call of Duty 2020 will be revealed via a Warzone live event are true.

The current speculation is that this Warzone event will go down this month, so we should be hearing more and seeing more of Call of Duty 2020 soon. However, for now, this hasn't been confirmed or even hinted at in any official capacity.

As for what Activision says about this installment, including that it's "incredible," take it all with a grain of salt. It essentially says the same thing every year about every installment.

Call of Duty 2020 is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season via PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on all things Call of Duty -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or continue to the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited about this year's COD?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.