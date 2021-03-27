✖

A new Call of Duty 2021 report has good news for Modern Warfare fans, especially for those that also didn't like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Right now, Modern Warfare and Warzone run on the same engine. What doesn't run on this engine is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which actually runs on the same engine as Black Ops 4, though it was substantially upgraded ahead of release. And of course, for some COD players, this was jarring as the two engines are quite different. For example, with the Modern Warfare and Warzone things are much slower and more deliberate, while things on the Black Ops Cold War engine are a bit more fluid and snappy.

All of that said, and according to a new report, Call of Duty 2021 will run on the same engine as Modern Warfare and Warzone, which is great news for those who prefer the gameplay of these two compared to the gameplay of Black Ops Cold War.

Adding to this, the rumor claims the game is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, which is something rumors and reports have been saying for months.

Right now, it's unclear why Activision and Sledgehammer Games are -- reportedly -- going with Infinity Ward's engine, but it probably has something to do with the fact that Warzone is the most popular COD game right now, by far. Further, as many have argued, it's capable of better visuals, which will be important for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S versions.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. The source -- VGC -- is very reliable, but everything here is still information of the unofficial variety. Further, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision nor Sledgehammer Games have commented on this latest report. It's unlikely this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the article with whatever is provided.

Call of Duty 2021 is set to release sometime later this year via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on the upcoming COD game, Modern Warfare, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and all things Call of Duty, click here.