Call of Duty 2021 Reveal Date Potentially Discovered

We're halfway into July of 2021 and still have yet to see what this year's new installment in the Call of Duty series will have in store. While we have heard plenty of rumors about the title, which is said to potentially be called Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision seems to be waiting until closer to the fall to formally show off the project. Fortunately, for those who want a better idea of when we might start to hear more, well, that information has now come forward.

According to a social media account known as PlayStation Game Size, the reveal for the next Call of Duty game could be happening just about one month from now. When taking into account how Activision and Treyarch revealed last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, PlayStation Game Size theorized that the new game in the series could end up being teased at some time between August 17 and 19th. From here, the full reveal could then happen on August 23 or 24th, which would then lead into a new trailer a few days later at Gamescom.

🚨 Possible Cod 2021 Roadmap : 🟨 Teaser + Poster : 17-19 August

🟪 Full Reveal : 23-24 August

🟫 New Trailer (Gamescom) : 26-27 August ⬛ #Cod2021 pic.twitter.com/rJnR3TCUSy — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 15, 2021

Obviously, none of this information has been confirmed just yet, but it's definitely not a bad timetable to go off of. Activision already made clear earlier this year that it would likely be opting to reveal the game in a similar capacity compared to last year. In that instance, Call of Duty: Warzone played a big part in the announcement of Black Ops Cold War. Considering how popular the battle royale title still is, we should likely see this same strategy utilized for Call of Duty 2021.

At this point in time, there's still not a lot that we know about the new Call of Duty game other than the fact that it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games. It will also almost surely be releasing across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms when it does arrive later this year.

