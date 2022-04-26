Call of Duty 2022 Shown to NFL Draft Prospects, Athlete Gives First Impressions

✖

Call of Duty 2022, expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, is being shown to people at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. As summer quickly approaches, many are anticipating the inevitable reveal of the new Call of Duty. Fans have been waiting since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in 2019 to see how developer Infinity Ward will evolve the game's formula. The 2019 reboot was a major success for the series which had been receiving flack for taking the series to the future and space, largely removing itself from the gritty modern era that fans had come to know and love.

A new video from NFL Draft Prospect Ahmad Gardner's Instagram story has confirmed that Infinity Ward and Activision have prepared something from the game to show people. It appears that Call of Duty is in Las Vegas showing the game to NFL Draft Prospects, but based on Gardner's wording, he has only seen the game as opposed to playing it. The athlete noted he was the "first person to see the game", but it's unclear if he went hands-on. He also stated on Twitter that "it was so realistic, it's insane" Last week, rumors stated that playtests for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 were being held for influencers and residents of southern California, but it's possible that is being kept strictly within Infinity Ward's office.

It was so realistic, it’s insane🤣 And on top of that, it’s a new Warzone 2 coming out with it😉 https://t.co/awvsG8kyAy — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) April 26, 2022

Call of Duty has an extensive history of working with athletes, as they have been featured in some games and been used to help market titles. In 2018, NBA star James Harden was spotted wearing a black hat with the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 logo before the game had even been announced. Needless to say, there's precedent for this kind of thing. As of right now, Infinity Ward hasn't announced a reveal date for Call of Duty 2022, but did release a teaser image of Ghost. Rumor has it that Infinity Ward will officially reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 sometime in May.

[H/T CharlieIntel]