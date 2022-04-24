Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Date Potentially Leaked

✖

It looks like we might now know when Activision will be showing off the first public footage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Within the past couple of days, Activision began teasing the reveal of Modern Warfare 2, which made it seem like a major announcement would be coming at a time in the near future. And while the unveiling of the 2022 Call of Duty installment will seemingly be coming about a bit earlier than in past years, it sounds like we might still be waiting a bit longer to formally see the title.

Based on a recent tweet from a Call of Duty insider that goes by the name @TheGhostOfHope, May 30th seems to be the date on the calendar that we should circle for a Modern Warfare 2 reveal. This user didn't say much about the reveal itself, and in fact, they didn't even guarantee that it would happen on this date. That being said, they shared the date in question alongside a GIF of Captain Price from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which seems to suggest that this is when we'll learn more about the sequel.

To help corroborate this potential leak, fellow insider Tom Henderson also shed some light recently on Activision's plans for Modern Warfare 2. Henderson claimed recently that the first trailer for MW2 is set to release at some point at the end of May and notes that it's "still five weeks away." Although Henderson didn't share a specific date like the other insider did, it still seems highly likely that late May is the time period that we'll be waiting for to roll around at this point. Obviously, plans like this could always change internally, though, so be sure to take all of this information with a grain of salt for the time being.

