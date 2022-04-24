Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Playtests Reportedly Happening Soon

✖

Playtests for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to the 2019 reboot, are reportedly taking place very soon. Infinity Ward began teasing the new Call of Duty earlier this week by updating its social media platforms. The developer deleted all of its Instagram posts and updated its Twitter to feature a teaser image with Ghost hiding under a set of stairs. It's been heavily suggested that the developer is ramping up its marketing ahead of a larger reveal with teasers expected to begin dropping at the end of April. To go alongside all of this, Infinity Ward is also preparing to let some people play the game.

According to known Call of Duty insider RalphsValve, Infinity Ward has invited residents of Southern California and influencers to come play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 next week. Despite the fact it will likely be under heavy NDA, we'll still manage to probably get some juicy leaks regarding how the game looks and feels along with some of its notable mechanical differences. Current rumors have stated that the game will be moving away from world-ending events and be inspired more by the war on drugs with Task Force 141 going up against Columbian drug cartels. It's reportedly inspired by films like Sicario, so it's expected to take on even more of an edge than usual.

It’s true — reliable SoCal residents and influencers are being given invite tokens to play test Modern Warfare II next week.



Exciting times. — Ralph (@RalphsValve) April 23, 2022

As of right now, rumors also suggest the game will be officially revealed in May, which aligns with the reveals for many previous Call of Duty games. This is expected to be the last Call of Duty game before Microsoft's acquisition of Activision goes through, but that deal isn't expected to have too many major impacts on how Call of Duty is released on other platforms. Call of Duty is also expected to take a year off next year, but it's been reported that it's not due to the acquisition.

