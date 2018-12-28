‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ 2XP New Year’s Event Now Live

Treyarch is bringing in the new year with a bang with yet another double XP weekend across all game modes for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Whether you’re a fan of the traditional multiplayer or Zombies mode, or can’t get enough of the battle royale experience with Blackout, there’s enough XP all around no matter what your pick of poison.

We’re kicking off the New Year weekend with a bang! Now through 10AM PT on Jan. 1, all #BlackOps4 players get: 🎉 2XP in Multiplayer and Zombies!

🎉 2X Weapon XP in Multiplayer and Zombies!

🎉 2X Merits in Blackout!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/9NnGnJD7MN — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 28, 2018

The studio took to their Twitter to wish players a Happy New Year with the latest 2XP event that is live now and will run until 10 AM PT on January 1st. Get those comfy pants ready, because it’s the perfect time to grind and unlock some pretty sweet in-game rewards and shiny new skins!

Other festive goodies this week includes:

Festive Zombies in Blackout

New permanent zombie spawn at Farm in Blackout

Map Pack Moshpit continues for Black Ops Pass holders

2XP + 2X Weapon XP in MP and Zombies + 2X Merits this weekend!

The permanent zombie spawn change is also new after players realized for a short time that there were no zombies in the game’s battle royale mode seen in Blackout. They’re back and as deadly as ever in addition to a new map pack available for those that have the Pass.

As for what is new in Blackout currently, check out part of the most recent patch notes below:

Reactive Camos Addressed an issue that prevented unwrapped Reactive Camos from displaying as completed in the After Action Report. Addressed an issue where unwrapped Reactive Camos would appear wrapped on the ground.

Outfit Unlocks Addressed an issue with the unlock condition for “The Numbers” outfit for Seraph (PS4).

Miscellaneous Contraband Stashes will now properly spawn on all platforms. Addressed an issue that prevented the enemy HUD from appearing during the Killcam.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.