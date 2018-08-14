‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Beta Date Revealed

On Tuesday, the team over at Treyarch revealed a special heads up to fans of the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise regarding the beta period for the fourth installment. It looks like “don’t delete old data” wasn’t the only thing they were planning to reveal because we finally have a release date for when players can check out Blackout, the first Battle Royale mode ever in Black Ops history.

The team shared the good news on their Twitter, revealing that Blackout will be available to try out on Sept. 10th for PlayStation 4 players with PC and Xbox One coming at a later time. Unfortunately that means we don’t have a release date yet for the other platforms, but if it follows suit with how the Multiplayer beta went, it will be the following week.

Many are interested, whether for good or ill, in just how Treyarch plans on approaching the ever-popular Battle Royale genre. With so many different titles out there trying to emulate the wild success that both PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite experienced, it’s been interesting — to say the least — to see the many different takes on an otherwise cut and dry genre in gaming.

“Everyone who works on Blackout or plays is always eager to share a story they have,” said Studio Design Director David Vonderhaar last month. “That game session might be a triumphant victory or a tragic loss — it might be how land, sea, and air vehicles collided in unexpected ways for a final showdown — or, it just might be a funny fail moment. No matter what, when people get done playing and want to tell the story of what happened to them afterwards, you know you have something special.”

Senior Producer Yale Miller also chimed in earlier this year to talk about the fun the team had internally, as well as taking a moment to express his own excitement for others to enjoy Black out as well.

“The team has been having a ridiculous amount of fun playing it internally. We are so excited to be able to share that fun with you in September. The community feedback generated from going hands-on is always incredibly important, and it’s never been more so than with Blackout,” Miller said.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on Oct. 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Are you excited to see how Treyarch takes to the world of Battle Royale, or does this particular niche in online gameplay not appeal to your interests?