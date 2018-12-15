‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Is Getting Custom Blackout Games

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout game mode is getting a custom games option soon that’ll let players try out different weapons and tactics in small-scale settings.

Blackout, since release, has had a few different playlists including Solos, Duos, and Quads, but they’re all played online against random players. These custom games will let players play in a match that’s still online, but it’ll be private so that players and their friends can explore and play around without having to worry about an enemy eliminating them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Treyarch announced the new Blackout match type in a post on Reddit that said Black Ops 4 players would be added in the game’s next update, and though a timeframe for that release wasn’t given, the developer did explain how the custom games will be implemented and where it plans on taking the game mode.

“Blackout Custom Games will allow players to drop into their own private match to explore the map, visit destinations at their own pace, and practice Black Ops 4’s battle royale experience with teams of friends,” Treyarch said on Reddit. “As a starting point, Custom Games in Blackout will be introduced with a maximum player count of 12. As with all features in Black Ops 4, this will evolve over time as we evaluate how players are engaging with the system, and that includes increasing player count and expanding feature support.”

Treyarch also teased that there might be some more secrets in Blackout’s map that players hadn’t yet discovered and said it was eager to see what players found when they had “the freedom to explore every nook and cranny of the Blackout world.”

When the Blackout custom games are released, they’ll be able to hold up to 12 players in one match with players able to set the game mode to Solos, Duos, or Quads. Treyarch said the new game type will always have to be online so that the games will be up-to-date.

Full character customization support will also be enabled, so anyone who has skins or other cosmetics unlocked will be able to see the gear in-game to get an idea of what it looks like in a real match. Custom games will also support Blackout’s new weapon skins, another feature that’s being added in the same update as the custom games. Those new weapon camos were revealed in the same announcement and will give players the ability to use all unlocked camos in the Blackout game mode.