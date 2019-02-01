‘Call of Duty Black Ops 4’ Blackout Adding New Areas With Next Operation

Treyarch’s Studio Design Director, David Vonderhaar, has confirmed that new locations will be added to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode with the start of the next Operation.

The news comes way of Twitter during a fan interaction, where the director confirmed the team is working on Season 3, that it’s coming (presumably soon), and that with the next Operation we can count on at a few new locations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Working on it. Season 3 is coming. — Lord Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) February 1, 2019

As you can see, Vonderhaar, unfortunately, doesn’t divulge any further specifics, such as: how many locations, what locations, or when the next Operation will even arrive.

However, based on the current countdown for Absolute Zero, the game’s current Operation/season, Season 3 should arrive on February 19 when Absolute Zero ends, at least on PS4.

As you may know, Treyarch has already added the Hijacked ship to the game’s map since launch. This came back in December, and while it excited fans for awhile, the fan base seems hungry for more.

It’s been interesting to see how Treyarch has handled the post-launch support for Blackout, a type of mode (battle royale) it’s new to, and a mode that it has never supported in a post-launch capacity. It seems like they’re doing pretty well, but haven’t found a rhythm as good as Epic Games quickly settled in with Fortnite, but I reckon it has at least adjusted to the different development style better than the PUBG team did at first.

The problem with a battle royale mode is that it can get very stale if you aren’t constantly updating things, which is why Fortnite has multiple big in-game events every few months, and will radically alter the map throughout the year. It seems like Blackout hasn’t quite achieved this balance yet though.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, which seems very, very, very unlikely at this point.

For more news, information, and media on the popular first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking here.