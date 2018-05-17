Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Will Not Have a Single-Player Campaign

To say the reveal from Treyarch and Activision for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was surprising would be a massive understatement. From the magically-driven, gladiator-fighting Zombies overhaul, to the admittedly impressive Battle Royale mode, they definitely delivered on their promise for an experience “unlike anything you’ve ever seen.” One detail that did stick out though, despite all of the impressive additions, was the glaring lack of a single-player mode.

To be fair, looking at the different – and very imaginative – changes made to the game, it almost balances out. Almost. Instead of the traditional single-player campaign that most FPS titles are known for, Activision and Treyarch are instead focusing on various solo missions for different specialists. So, no – not one grand story but that doesn’t mean narrative content has been cut.

During the big reveal event, Treyarch chairman Mark Lamia confirmed the news with a heartfelt thanks to players for “trusting” the team to experiment creatively, stating “”I want to thank you for that trust,” he said. “That trust allowed us to take a lot of chances. Treyarch has never shied away from introducing something new or unexpected with ‘Call of Duty’ and breaking from convention.”

It won’t be one giant storyline, instead several smaller ones that come together to formulate a bigger picture. Though during the big reveal, they didn’t really go into much detail about what the solo missions will entail, but they did highlight the various Specialists we’ll be able to assume the roles of. Treyarch almost promised a much bigger reveal later this summer, presumably during this year’s E3 held in June.

Another aspect that the team showed off that makes the rub a little less salty is that they are going back to what players have been asking for throughout the years, back to the “boots on ground” approach to combat. No more wall jumping, no more double-jumping. Instead, the game is going back to organic combat … well, if you ignore the magic and ancient sorcery they decided to add to Zombies (which looks so cool!).

