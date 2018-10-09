‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Teases New Nuketown Map

Call of Duty’s famous Nuketown map is once again making an appearance in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with the map taking on a new look that Treyarch teased on Tuesday.

Treyarch gave people the first look at the new version of Nuketown by sharing an image of the Nuketown sign in a tweet, the same type of sign that’s appeared in every variation of the Nuketown map. This time though, the sign is covered in snow with the text in the tweet indicating that Black Ops 4’s version of Nuketown will be set in a frigid, Russian environment. The tweet roughly translates to “Visit US again … For the first time here” followed by the Nuketown hashtag.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nuketown returning in Black Ops 4 should be no surprise since it’s a map that’s been redone and rereleased in Treyarch’s Call of Duty games since it was first featured as a playable map, but this will be the first time that people see it in such a frigid way. The map was also noticeably absent from the list of multiplayer maps in Black Ops 4 that was revealed days ago with “Nuketown” nowhere to be found on that list. That list did deal with the maps that would be ready in the multiplayer mode at launch though with Nuketown already known to be a map coming later in November after the game’s release. Treyarch confirmed as much in a blog post about the game that described the new version of Nuketown as an “all-new take on this fan-favorite map” that would be arriving in November for all players.

Though the Nuketown map for the multiplayer game mode won’t be here until November, players do still have at least one other take on the Black Ops map to enjoy before the Russian one releases. Outside of the multiplayer portion of the game, the Blackout battle royale game mode with its massive map contains different versions of some of Black Ops’ most memorable maps. Firing Range, Estates, and others can be spotted throughout the map with Nuketown being turned into its own location, becoming an island for the first time. The aptly named Nuketown Island was one of the hotspots for players during the Blackout beta with many people gravitating towards the different-but-familiar location, so it’ll likely still be a contested spot when the game fully launches.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launches on October 12th.