Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PC Receiving Special Attention

Call of Duty on PC has developed a rather shoddy reputation over the years. Essentially, ever since Activision decided to forgo dedicated servers with Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009, the series hasn’t found a home on PC, at least not as big of a home as the publisher would like.

Activision wants to change this though, with this years installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. In addition to capitalizing on additional attention for being apart of the series’ most popular sub-brand (Black Ops), Activision is giving the game’s PC version a bit more love than it has in the past for other PC versions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

News of the change in approach comes from Activision Bliizard CEO Coddy Johnson, who during a recent Activision earnings call, expressed the publisher’s desire to ensure Black Ops 4 isn’t just a smash hit on consoles, but on every platform, including the ol’ PC.

To this point, Johnson reveals that it has “invested significant dedicated resources and design time” to the PC version in order to make sure it has every chance to perform well on the platform. He adds, “We want to make sure we can deliver a great PC game to serve that community.”

What exactly is meant by “significant dedicated resources and design time,” isn’t quite clear. It seems to imply that the publisher is dishing out more than usual to make the PC version. But other than more funding and more development time, it’s not evident how this will play out with the final product.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is poised to release on October 12, 2018. A reveal event, featuring a livestream pack full of new information, is slated for May 17th. Maybe we will find out more about the game’s PC version then.

In case you missed it: Treyarch has confirmed that Black Ops 4 will bring back perks and scorestreaks. Further, there are two reports floating around: one claiming the game has a near-future setting, and a second saying that a single-player campaign has been scratched and replaced with a battle-royale mode.

You can watch the game’s first, and only, trailer, right here.