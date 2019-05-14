Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Adding New Multiplayer Mode and More This Week

Today, Treyarch detailed what Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC can expect this week. And starting tomorrow, May 14, a new mode will return to the shooter. More specifically, a new version of a mode already previously featured in the game, Ambush. Being pitched as “Ambush 2.0,” the return of Ambush sees the mode come back with a new ruleset that changes how it’s played. So, technically, it’s not a brand-new mode, but Treyarch says it will feel that way.

According to Treyarch, the new version of the mode strips and tweaks some things from the older version in order to ensure the action is more focused on “pure gunplay.”

“We’ve updated Ambush for Operation Spectre Rising with a new ruleset,” said Treyarch of the Ambush 2.0 “Players will now have access to all Sniper Rifles (with the exception of the SDM) plus Shotguns and the Bowie Knife, and we’re removing Concussion Grenades, Cluster Grenades, ATVs, and ARAV vehicles to focus the action on pure gunplay this time around. Jump in, get some matches under your belt, and let us know what you think of the new revisions once it’s live.”

In addition to a new take on Ambush, multiplayer will also get a new featured playlist on May 17 called the “Barebones Deathmatch Moshpit,” which takes the Barebones’ rule set and combines it with Kill Confirmed and Team Deathmatch into a single playlist.

Lastly, this week 2X Nebulium Plasma will be rolled out to Zombies players starting on May 16, running until May 23.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Call of Duty.

