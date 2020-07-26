Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Logo and Release Window Leaked

✖

The Call of Duty 2020 logo has leaked online, confirming the rumors that the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC game is a Black Ops reboot and is dubbed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The leak comes way of an official Doritos promotion for the game, which also seemingly reveals that the game is set to launch sometime this October. If this is the case, when it releases it won't be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but this will presumably change when both consoles launch the following month.

Unfortunately, the details end here. All the promotion reveals is that players will be able to earn Double XP by purchasing select Doritos products. Interestingly, Activision ran a similar promotion last year with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This promotion released on October 1, and 24 days later on October 25, the game released. October 25 is a Sunday, so the game won't follow this exact pattern, but if this new Doritos promotional campaign is similar to the Modern Warfare one, then the game may end up releasing on October 23, which is a Friday, the preferred day for Activision to release Call of Duty games.

As for the leak itself, it comes way of prominent and reliable Call of Duty leaker and insider The Gaming Revolution, who claims he was sent images (which are shared below) of the promotion via an anonymous source.

These are the two Doritos Double XP promotional images that I was DM'd earlier from an anonymous source for Call of Duty 2020 Black Ops Cold War. I was too worried about copyright issues to post them earlier but since CharlieIntel shared them I (assume?) they're safe. pic.twitter.com/yvvjH7CvKU — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) July 26, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither Treyarch nor Activision have commented on the leak, and it's unlikely either party will. Not only do the pair never comment on leaks, but there's nothing to say here as the evidence is pretty damning.

As for when the game will be revealed, who knows. That said, a new rumor has suggested the reveal is happening "very soon."

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the Call of Duty series, be sure to check out all of our past and most recent coverage of the franchise by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.