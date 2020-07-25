Call of Duty 2020 Release Date and Reveal Teased By Leaker

✖

It's almost August and Call of Duty 2020, believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, still hasn't been revealed. We know the game is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, but that's all we know, officially at least. However, that's going to change soon, according to a prominent Call of Duty leaker and insider who alleges that not only is a reveal coming very soon, but the rumors of a delay are bollocks.

More specifically, Call of Duty leaker and insider, Okami, who has proven to be reliable on multiple occasions with recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone leaks, claims Activision and Treyarch will reveal this year's COD "very soon." Unfortunately, this is all Okami reveals. No further specifics are disclosed. Of course, the problem with this is that "soon" is quite subjective. However, you'd assume "very soon" means a couple of weeks away at the max.

On top of this, Okami relays word that as of a week ago, the game is still on schedule to release this year. Of course, this could change. Things are constantly changing in video game development, but for now, it looks like the game will hit in its usual holiday release window. The bigger question is: will it hit PS5 and Xbox Series X at or around the same time?

As always, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. None of this information is official, and even if it's all 100 percent accurate, it's also completely subject to change as well. That said, as mentioned in the paragraph above, the source in question is quite reliable.

