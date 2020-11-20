Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Giving Players Free Nuketown Bundle

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War may not have launched with a new version of the series’ iconic Nuketown map, but the wait for Nuketown ’84 to release is a short one now that it’s just a few days away. Ahead of that launch, players can get their very own Nuketown Weapon Bundle to customize their loadouts and get ready for the release of the new map. There are two different ways to get the bundle, but they both just amount to owning and playing Black Ops Cold War which means a ton of people will be able to get the unique items.

The Nuketown Weapon Bundle is set to start releasing for players today on November 20th, and if you’ve got Black Ops Cold War, chances are you’ve already earned it. The two ways to get the bundle are to either purchase the game and log in before December 4th or play online any point before 10 a.m. PT on November 20th. That means that if you’ve played Black Ops Cold War online since launch – and chances are high that you have if you’re interested in the bundle – you’ve earned yourself the items.

Straight from the streets of Nuketown '84. Purchase #BlackOpsColdWar and login by 12/3 to receive the Nuketown Weapon Bundle. Intel here: https://t.co/HdZj0lCz0f pic.twitter.com/yytDExyN46 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 19, 2020

Included in the bundle as the featured reward is the “Last Stop” Epic Shotgun Blueprint. That Blueprint comes with a 21.6” Paratrooper Barrel, a 6 RND Tube Magazine, a Milstop Reflex Optic, and a Commando Assembly Stock, Activision said.

In addition to the Blueprint are nine other items worth adding to your collection. Those items include six weapon charms themed after different mannequins like you’d find scattered around Nuketown, the “Test Subjects” sticker, and a “Nuketown Legend” emblem as well as the “Omnibus” calling card.

Nuketown ’84 itself is dropping on November 24th, so it won’t be much longer before players are able to take these weapons to the new map to use them in their natural environments. The renovated Nuketown map is the first chapter in the Black Ops Cold War roadmap shared earlier in the month before the game released. The next big release after the Nuketown map is the start of Season One in Black Ops Cold War which will kick off waves of new content as well as the Warzone integration plans. Activision added that when that integration happens, all the Nuketown items will be usable in Warzone as well.