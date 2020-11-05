Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Roadmap, Season 1 Date Revealed

✖

Activision and Treyarch have talked a lot about what will be in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at launch, and with the reveal of the game’s first roadmap this week, we now have a preview of what’s coming afterwards. The roadmap shared by the Black Ops Cold War creators spans into December for now which is when the first official season of the game will begin along with the Call of Duty: Warzone integration, but before that, we’ll see yet another take on the classic Nuketown map.

The post-launch roadmap for Black Ops Cold War can be seen below courtesy of the Call of Duty Twitter account. First up in the plans is something that’s as connected to Black Ops games as the Zombies experience itself: The Nuketown map. Nuketown’s showed up in many, many different forms over the years throughout different Black Ops games, and it’ll once again be coming to Black Ops Cold War with the release of the Nuketown ’84 map. You won’t be able to play that one right away at launch, but it’ll be available not long afterwards when it releases on November 24th.

Launch is only the beginning for #BlackOpsColdWar. ✅ Nuketown '84.

✅ New Zombies modes.

✅ 2v2 Gunfight comes to #BlackOpsColdWar.

✅ Epic free content.

✅ New maps, modes, weapons, secrets, and more. pic.twitter.com/9970FtYhmk — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 5, 2020

After that, the next date to look forward to is December 10th. That’s when Season 1 of the game will kick off along with the Warzone integration that players have been eager to learn more about. Specific dates beyond December 10th for the Season 1 content weren’t given, so everything could drop at once or things could be staggered throughout a few seasonal updates. You can find the full list of everything planned for Season 1 so far below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 1

More Multiplayer Maps & Modes

2v2 Gunfight Returns

New Weapons

New Zombies Modes

Classified Warzone Experience

The mandatory “much more” teaser indicates there’s more to come in the future that we don’t know about, but it looks like the start of Season 1 will be filled with enough content to keep players busy. It’ll all start to come out less than a month after the game will launch as well which isn’t a bad turnaround at all for extra content.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13th.