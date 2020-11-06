Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Will Be Missing a Major Multiplayer Map at Launch

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be missing a major map at launch. The release date of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is only eight days away, yet we are still learning plenty of substantial details about the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. For example, today we found out it's bringing back the Prestige System, though details on this new progression system won't be revealed until tomorrow. Meanwhile, today we also found out Nuketown 84, the game's take on the classic Black Ops map Nuketown, won't be available until after launch.

More specifically, today Treyarch and Activision revealed the first content roadmap and the Season 1 date for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In the process, the pair announced Nuketown 84 won't be available until November 24, or 11 days after the release of the game. As for why the map won't be available at launch, who knows. Neither party provided an explanation about the delayed rollout of the map.

As for classic Nuketown, there's still no word of its inclusion, whether for launch or post-launch. What we do know is that the game will seemingly release with zero Nuketown maps, which is odd because it's quite literally the map/map format most synonymous with the Black Ops brand.

pic.twitter.com/9970FtYhmk — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 5, 2020

Unfortunately, there are currently zero details on the new Nuketown '84 map, but it sounds like it may be a 1984-themed version of the Nuketown map. Meanwhile, as you can see in the tweet above, there's a miniature picture of the map, which seems to reveal it will be on the more colorful, yet derelict side.

