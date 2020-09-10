Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Scraps Controversial Modern Warfare Feature

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer was revealed today alongside our first look at the game's Zombies mode. In addition to providing our first proper dive into the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game's multiplayer, Treyarch, Raven Software, and Activision also revealed a slew of finer details about the online mode, including when its open beta is going down. And as you would expect, this open beta is coming to PS4 first, just like Modern Warfare's open beta did.

One thing of Modern Warfare that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War won't mimic is the game's mini-map. Today, the aforementioned trio confirmed what reports claimed earlier this month: the classic red-dot mini-map is back.

As you may know, Modern Warfare released with a brand new type of mini-map that removed the map's red dots. Like most major changes made to the series' patented formula, this didn't go down well with fans. Alongside skill-based matchmaking, it was at the center of the criticism about the game.

Speaking of skill-based matchmaking, there's still no official word it's back, however, the reports are it's back an implemented exactly like it was in Modern Warfare. Whether or not this is true, only time will tell, but so far most of the reports, rumors, and leaks about the game have been spot on, so it seems safe to assume this one is as well. If it wasn't going to be in the game, it probably would have been revealed today.

All of that said, while fans will be happy to have the classic mini-map back, some are worried about the game's maps, which reportedly have a spawn trapping problem.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, and it's currently scheduled to release worldwide on November 13.

For more coverage on the game and all things Call of Duty, be sure to peep all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the best-selling first-person shooter by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.