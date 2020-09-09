Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Report Warns of Potentially Huge Multiplayer Problem

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer was fully revealed today alongside our first look at the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game's Zombies mode. In addition to this, we also got word of when the game's open beta will happen, and like the Modern Warfare open beta, we also now know this one will come to PS4 first. It's been a big day for the game, and mostly filled with great and promising news, however, a new report has come in that has some COD fans worried.

According to Charlie Intel -- who went hands-on with the game's multiplayer ahead of today's reveal -- the new Moscow map has "bad" spawn traps. This alone would be worrying, but it looks like it's not just this map.

If you watched the post-reveal stream featuring content creators playing the game, you will have noticed that it looks like the Miami map also has some bad spawn traps. Again, these two things alone are bad enough, but it begs the question: is this simply a problem with the game? In other words, is it limited to just a couple of maps or is this a larger multiplayer problem?

As Charlie Intel points out, it's quite possible these spawn issues will be remedied by launch. In fact, it's possible they will be solved by the time of next month's beta. That said, if it doesn't it will be a big "yikes" for the game, according to the outlet.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any unexpected delay, it will release worldwide on November 13, priced at $60 or $70, depending on the platform.

For more coverage on the upcoming cross-gen game and the Call of Duty series as a whole -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or continue to the relevant links below: