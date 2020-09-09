Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals First Look at Zombies Mode

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer was revealed today, and at the end of the 3-minute trailer, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software gave PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC players their first taste of the game's Zombies mode running on PS5. The tease is quick, but it does showoff actually gameplay footage, though it appears to be captured in the engine. In other words, it doesn't appear to be a raw look at the mode. And unfortunately, it's very brief.

What the glimpse does confirm is that TranZit and Nacht Der Untoten are back, which isn't very surprising. We knew the former was returning thanks to leaks from earlier in the year. Meanwhile, Nacht Der Untoten has been in every Black Ops game other than Black Ops 4.

Unfortunately, this is all the sneak-peak reveals, and right now there's no word on where a full proper reveal will happen. It could happen later this month, or it could be held for October. At this point all we can do is speculate.

While there's no word on when Zombies will be revealed, the aforementioned trio have announced a multiplayer beta, including when it will begin. And just like Modern Warfare's multilayer beta, it will come to PS4 first.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 13. Below, you can read more about the game:

"The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops. Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s," reads an official pitch of the game."Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters, and more. As elite operatives, you will follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. Descend into the dark center of this global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson, and a new cast of operatives attempting to stop a plot decades in the making. Beyond the Campaign, players will bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next generation of Multiplayer and Zombies experiences."