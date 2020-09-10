Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leak Reveals Highly-Requested Multiplayer Feature Is Returning

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak has seemingly revealed that a highly-requested multiplayer feature is returning to the series when the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC game launches this November. Yesterday, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software officially and fully revealed the multiplayer of Black Ops Cold War. In addition to this, the trio also revealed our first look at the game's Zombies mode. It was a big day for COD fans, however, there's still missing details about both modes, especially the latter.

One detail fans are chomping at the bit to know about the former is whether or not map voting is back. Yesterday, the aforementioned trio declined to talk about the topic. That said, a new leak has seemingly confirmed it's indeed back.

As pointed out by Modern Warzone, yesterday during NoahJ456's stream of the game the feature was seemingly on display. For now, this hasn't been confirmed, but as you can see in the image below, the evidence is pretty damming.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Map voting could be making a return in #BlackOpsColdWar based on this image from @NoahJ456’s live stream yesterday! This isn’t confirmed, but would be a very welcome addition to Cold War! The community has been asking for it all year! pic.twitter.com/IaOZ5moUAX — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) September 10, 2020

As you may know, COD fans have been asking for map voting to make a return in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War all year, so if it's indeed back, that's going to be big news for a lot of players. It's not the type of feature that impacts the quality of a game, but it does impact the experience of playing it.

That said, take this with a grain of salt until official confirmation arrives. For now, no official party has commented on this feature's inclusion, and it's unlikely this leak will prompt any of the three aforementioned parties to talk about the feature ahead of schedule.

