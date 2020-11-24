Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Releases November 24 Nuketown Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War finally has its own version of Nuketown with Treyarch releasing the Nuketown ’84 map on Tuesday, but the map didn’t release on its own. It came with an update for Black Ops Cold War that affected both the Multiplayer and Zombies modes but didn’t include nearly as many changes as the bigger update from last week did. Instead, it simply fixed a couple of problems that had been affecting different parts of the game while also reminding players of a welcome bonus that’s live now to celebrate the launch of the new Nuketown map.

In case players had missed some of the announcements for things releasing alongside the Nuketown map, the summary below from Treyarch should give you a good idea of what’s new. Players can get twice the account level experience and weapon experience for a while to commemorate Nuketown’s relaunch and can also make sure they play on that map as much as possible with the new Nuketown 24/7 playlist.

Beyond those changes, the patch notes include several other details for players which may be of importance if you’ve noticed a few bugs or other issues affecting your Multiplayer or Zombies experiences. You can see those patch notes in full below courtesy of Treyarch.

Global

2XP + 2WXP

Double XP and Double Weapon XP enabled in Multiplayer and Zombies through 10AM PT Monday, November 30th.

Multiplayer

Maps

Nuketown ‘84 Added Nuketown ’84 to 6v6 map rotation in Quick Play Core and Hardcore playlists. Added Nuketown 24/7 featured playlist. Added Nuketown ’84 to Custom Games map list.

Crossroads Strike Addressed an issue in Crossroads Strike that allowed players to contest a Hardpoint and Control zone outside of the intended objective boundary.



Camos

Addressed an issue where incorrect images would show for Diamond & Gold weapon camo rewards in the After-Action Report.

Addressed an issue where Knife camos would not progress if in the primary weapon slot.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in Domination.

Zombies

Gameplay

Addressed an issue that could prevent zombies from attacking the player after teleporting from the Dark Aether.

Addressed an issue that allowed players to leave the gameplay space when teleporting back from the Dark Aether.

Addressed an issue that could cause a main quest item from timing out, causing a progression break.

Gunsmith

Addressed an issue that could cause the player to sometimes lose functionality at the pause menu if the Gunsmith remained open after the intro cutscene.

Trials

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused an incorrect Pack-a-Punch camo to appear on weapons obtained from Trials.

UI

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused incorrect Revive UI to appear at the end of a match.

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)