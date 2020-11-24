Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gives Players Bonus to Celebrate Nuketown Launch

✖

Nearly two weeks after the game launched, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally bringing back the most iconic multiplayer map in the franchise. That's right, Nuketown is finally back. The beloved Black Ops map, which takes place at an abandoned nuclear testing facility, as returned in the form of Nuketown '84, a slightly more dystopian version of the map. To celebrate the arrival of Nuketown in Cold War, Call of Duty is giving its players a pretty sweet bonus.

Along with the launch of Nuketown '84, Call of Duty has introduced a full week of Double XP and Double Rank bonuses for players throughout the game. Not only will fans of the long-running FPS franchise get to spend a bunch of time in one of their all-time favorite maps, but they'll also get Double XP for doing so. It's a pretty sweet deal all-around.

As expected, the debut of Nuketown '84 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War comes with a Nuketown 24/7 multiplayer playlist. Those who have been missing Nuketown in Call of Duty can play nothing but that one map for the entirety of the Double XP week if they choose.

The Double XP promotion began with the launch of Nuketown on November 24th, and will run through November 30th. So if you're staying at home for Thanksgiving this year, you've got something to do!

Nuketown has changed a little bit to match the '80s setting of the rest of the game. The once-serene cul-de-sac now appears to be a wasteland. The buildings have been run into the ground, the bus is falling apart, and there's graffiti covering every surface imaginable. Nuketown was once a testing site for nuclear weapons, but those specific tests stopped long before the event of Black Ops Cold War. Now, the rest of the world has moved on and left Nuketown in the dust, but somehow it's still standing.

This will be the first new map making its way to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but it certainly won't be the last. In December, Season One will launch on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, bringing with it a new map update as well as the game's first Battle Pass. This will mark the next map dump for the game, following the debut of Nuketown '84.

Are you excited for the arrival of Nuketown in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Let us know in the comments!