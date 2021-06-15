Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Patch Notes Released

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 is set to release on June 17th, and Activision has released full patch notes to let players know exactly what to expect when it drops. The game's new season will go live at 9 p.m. PT that day, and will add a wealth of new content, including new Battle Pass tiers, new weapons, new playlists, and new maps. All in all, it looks like fans should have a lot to be excited about, and a lot of the content will release in the game in just a few short days! The patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

Global: 100 new Battle Pass tiers including the MG 82 LMG and C58 assault rifle Five total new weapons throughout the season “Ground Fall” launch week limited-time event Four new Prestige Levels (16-19) New Prestige Shop content New Weapon Unlock Challenges New Gifting feature New Challenge tracker New lobby theming + More in-season

Multiplayer: New 6v6 maps: Collateral Strike (6v6), Hijacked (6v6) New Combined Arms map: Collateral (12v12) New Gunfight + Face Off map: Amsterdam (2v2, 3v3) New MP modes: One in the Chamber, Multi-Team: Sat-Link, Hardcore Hardpoint New Featured Playlists: Hijacked 24/7, Cranked Hardpoint New Scorestreak: Hand Cannon 20 New Multiplayer Season Challenges + More in-season, including Rush (6v6) and Capture the Flag

League Play: Skill Division adjustments LC10 and AK-47 now restricted + More in-season, including League Play rewards

Zombies: New Outbreak Region: Zoo New Outbreak Main Quest: Operation Excision New Dark Aether story Intel Additional Zombies tracks to unlock for the Music Player New Operator Missions in Zombies New Onslaught Map (PlayStation): Collateral 20 New Zombies Season Challenges + More in-season, including the upcoming “Mauer der Toten” round-based map



Some of the new content won't be coming until later in the season, but that should give players an excuse to keep coming back to the game!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

