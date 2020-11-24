Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Developer Comments on Xbox Series X Crashing Issues

✖

Since the game's release, Xbox Series X players have been encountering a number of issues with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Most notably, several players have reported issues where the game forces the system to shut down altogether. The game has been available for nearly two weeks now, and Treyarch is finally addressing the issue. The problem has been added to the top of the game's Trello board, and Treyarch community manager Josh Torres discussed the problem on Reddit, following a poster claiming the issue actually broke their console altogether, forcing them to send it back to Microsoft for repairs.

"Generally speaking, we're investigating all crashes and across the game," Torres said on Reddit. "We outline to contact our Player Support so that you can share details with them and they collate the feedback. My immediate recommendations are to make sure that you're using the correct version for your platform. Players have also shared that disabling Ray Tracing on XSX has helped. LMK if it does."

It seems that the problem might be caused by Xbox Series X consoles playing the wrong version of the software. The Smart Delivery feature on Xbox Series X should make sure that players are enjoying the correct version of the software without dealing with this sort of thing, but that might not be the case with Black Ops Cold War. Notably, this has also been an issue with some PS5 games, as well.

While crashes have been a prominent issue since the game's release, there have been few reports of the software breaking systems altogether. Thankfully, the console is covered under warranty by Microsoft, but fans should be cautious about continuing to play Black Ops Cold War until they have looked into the possibilities Torres listed. This is bound to frustrate Xbox fans even further, but it's better than the alternative, which would mean having to send the console in for repairs. Hopefully, Activision and Treyarch will iron the issue out sooner, rather than later!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

