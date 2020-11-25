Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Releases November 25 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Just after Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players got not only the new Nuketown map but also another update for the game, yet another patch has been released this week. The latest update dropped on Wednesday to fix a couple more problems that were omitted in the last update as well as another playlist update. The new playlist will allow people to continue playing on Nuketown as much as they want but with a more hardcore twist this time.

Treyarch released the patch notes for this update at the same time as the patch’s release on Wednesday to show everything that’s new. As expected given how big the first post-launch update was a few days ago, the size of these patches has shrunk over the last few releases to include only a couple of fixes and other adjustments for the game.

Hardcore Nuketown ’84 is now live in Quick Play! Get out there and earn those challenges. Today’s #BlackOpsColdWar patch notes: https://t.co/S69vRKQ9NP pic.twitter.com/ltnr36uSPR — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 25, 2020

You can see the full, short set of patch notes below starting with the new Nuketown playlist that’s been added and ending with a fix for the game’s Zombies mode.

Multiplayer

Playlists

Added Hardcore Nuketown 24/7 to Hardcore tab in Quick Play.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when playing Hardpoint.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur while pinging locations.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur loading into a Multiplayer match.

Zombies

Progression

Addressed an issue that allowed players to earn more weapon XP than intended in Zombies during 2WXP events. This fix includes new general weapon XP tuning, which will result in faster overall weapon leveling in Zombies.

For those keeping track of the available playlists right now in Black Ops Cold War, you’ll now that there was already a Nuketown 24/7 playlist that’d keep players on the new Nuketown ’84 map to celebrate its launch. This new Hardcore Nuketown 24/7 playlist exists alongside that one, so you can still play in whichever you’d prefer if you’re feeling up to the chaos of Nuketown.

In addition to this new Nuketown playlist, Treyarch also kicked off a bonus for all Black Ops Cold War players to celebrate the release of the game’s version of the recurring map. Double XP and Double Weapon XP bonuses are live in Black Ops Cold War and will be available until November 30th, so if you’ve got some time to invest into Black Ops Cold War this week, you can cover a lot of ground in your weapon and account levels.