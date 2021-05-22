Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Report Sheds Light on What's Next for Zombies

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War report has shed light on what's next for Zombies, and has perhaps revealed some disappointing news, though none of it is very surprising. Before Warzone, Zombies took a backseat to multiplayer. Now it's all the way back in the third row with single-player campaigns. This probably isn't going to change anytime soon, and thus it should come as no surprise the post-launch support of Black Ops Cold War's Zombies isn't going to expand on the post-launch support of previous games. Thankfully for those that enjoy the mode, it isn't shrinking either.

The new report comes the way of Call of Duty insider and leaker Tom Henderson, who took to Twitter to reveal that after the already confirmed mainline Zombies DLC map coming during Season 4, there will be one more DLC map before support for the mode ends. This would bring the grand total of DLC maps to four, the same amount of DLC maps Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 got.

Unfortunately, Henderson doesn't divulge any details on this map or when it will be released. That said, what he does say needs to be taken with a grain of salt. While he's proven reliable in the past, it doesn't change the fact that it's all 100 percent unofficial and subject to change. As for Activision and Treyarch, neither have commented on this report, and we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.