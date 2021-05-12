Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rumors Cause Mass Confusion

✖

This morning, "rumors" about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered flooded the Internet based on some misreporting, causing mass confusion among COD fans. According to various headlines this morning, industry insider Jeff Grubb claimed that Call of Duty 2021's multiplayer has been scrapped in favor of releasing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered. That said, Grubb didn't say this. He didn't say this at all.

During a recent stream, Grubb brought up previous rumors from different sources claiming that Call of Duty 2021's multiplayer is in danger of being scrapped, and if that happens, Activision will release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered. Based on what I've heard, this is not happening, nor does Grubb claim he's heard this. In the stream, he simply brings up these rumors whilst clarifying that they are not from him. Despite this, many rushed to publish otherwise.

Responding to this, Grubb took to Twitter clarifying that he knows nothing about Call of Duty and that he can not confirm the rumors he brings up.

It's happening again. I don't know anything about Call of Duty. If you watch the video, I say that I heard some rumors secondhand and I cannot confirm them. https://t.co/qqpbMRlx2U — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 12, 2021

Where does that leave Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered? Well, there's been rumors from some fairly reliable COD leakers claiming it's releasing this year in favor of Call of Duty 2021's multiplayer. However, even more reliable COD sources have shot this down, and again, that conflicts with what I've heard. I've heard that Call of Duty 2021's multiplayer is having some problems. And I've heard that some work has already been done on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered. However, I've heard nothing about the latter releasing this year or the former being scrapped. That said, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered might not drop this year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered might.

For more coverage on all things Call of Duty -- including all of the latest on Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, Mobile, and COD 2021 -- click here or check out the relevant links below: