Call of Duty Warzone: One of the Most Underrated Season 3 Loadouts Discovered

Nick ‘Nickmercs’ Kolcheff has revealed one of the best and most underrated SMG loadouts right now in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3. The SMG is a popular class to use in the current Warzone meta, but most players on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S are using the Mac-10, the MP5, or the Bullfrog, the latter of which Nickmercs is a big fan of. However, in a new YouTube video, Nickmercs revealed an SMG that's perhaps flying under the radar, but when used with the correct loadout, can laser opponents with an impressive time-to-kill.

If you're looking for a new SMG to use, the LC10 with the right attachments will give you a lot of bang for your buck. It not only has a fast rate of fire, but it boasts great handling and allows for great mobility. In other words, it's great for highly mobile players. If you're not a very mobile player, you're not going to find much success with it though.

To turn the LC10 from a middle-of-the-road SMG into a competitive SMG you're going to want to go with a few certain attachments. To this end, Nickmercs recommends the Agency Suppressor as the muzzle and the 13.9" Task Force barrel. Completing the loadout, Nickmercs uses no stock, the Serpent Wrap rear grip, and STANAG 55 Rnd as ammunition.

As always, your mileage will vary depending on your playstyle and capabilities. This isn't exactly a difficult gun and loadout to use, but it requires a lot of mobility and because it doesn't deal out tons of damage, you will need to be accurate while being mobile, which gives the gun and the loadout a bit of unreliability.

