Call of Duty 2021: Activision Won't Say if New COD Is Coming to PS4 and Xbox One

✖

Today, Activision officially revealed that Sledgehammer Games will be working on the 2021 entry in the Call of Duty franchise, but platforms remain unclear at this time. The game is "being built" for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but that leaves fans on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One wondering whether or not they'll have the opportunity to play when the game releases. Unfortunately, fans will likely be waiting until the game is officially announced, and it's unclear exactly when that might happen. Hopefully, Actvision and Sledgehammer Games will have more information to provide sooner, rather than later!

In any other console generation, it wouldn't be unexpected to see older platforms no longer supported, but this year is a little bit different. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S remain incredibly difficult to come by since their release last November. The coronavirus pandemic has led to fewer consoles produced, and resellers have exacerbated the problem. As a result, a lot of gamers that want to upgrade haven't been able to. It will be unfortunate if Call of Duty fans are unable to play the game, as a result.

At this time, very little concrete information has been revealed for the game. There are rumors that it will not include a Zombies mode, which might seem a bit baffling for some fans. However, if Zombies is being left out, it could have something to do with the rumors of a standalone Zombies game. Rumors have also suggested that Call of Duty 2021 will be set in World War II, and will be named Call of Duty: Vanguard. These are just rumors at this time, but Sledgehammer's role in this year's title was also a rumor at one point!

Until Activision and Sledgehammer Games make some official announcements, PS4 and Xbox One fans will just have to wait patiently. It's entirely possible the game will release on current-gen platforms; there's still quite a bit of money to be made releasing games on these systems! Hopefully, that will be enough incentive for both companies.

Are you hoping to see the next Call of Duty game release on PS4 and Xbox One? Do you think the game will be a next-gen exclusive? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!