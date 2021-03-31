Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Launches PlayStation Exclusive Zombie Mode

✖

Call of Duty's Season 2 Reloaded launched late Tuesday night for both Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players, bringing some new content and much-needed file resizing. Folks who enjoy the Zombies game modes have long known that the Sanatorium map is being added to Outbreak, but that's not the only new addition to Zombies with the Reloaded update. A special and limited edition of Onslaught has arrived in Black Ops Cold War, but it's only for those who play on PlayStation.

The PlayStation versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has added a new Onslaught mode called Containment, and it puts the popular Zombies game into even closer quarters. The game mode works just like the regular Onslaught mode, but it takes place on Gunfight maps. That's right, four players and a horde of zombies are all being placed in the smallest maps available in Call of Duty.

This game mode will only be available for a limited time, though Call of Duty hasn't shared any indication how long it will last. What we do know, however, is that playing this game mode will give players a chance to earn an exclusive gun blueprint.

PlayStation players: play the new 'Containment' Zombies Onslaught mode to unlock the exclusive Type 63 - Jungle Fighter Blueprint. Mode is available for a limited time only. pic.twitter.com/YVZzkzijH2 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) March 31, 2021

The Type 63 - Jungle Fighter Blueprint is available on through this new Onslaught Containment game mode. Unfortunately, since the game mode is only going to be on PlayStation, the new gun blueprint will only be available on PlayStation consoles as well. For now, there won't be a way to get the gun through Xbox or PC.

Here's Call of Duty's official description of Onslaught Containment:

"PlayStation fans can take on the new Containment mode in Onslaught for an intense new experience on the game’s Gunfight maps, along with a new Blueprint Challenge to conquer and unlock."

Are you looking forward to playing the new Onslaught game mode? Let us know in the comments!