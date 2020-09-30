Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Is Adding a Game-Changing Weapons Feature

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is updating the franchise’s staple Zombies mode by adding a new weapon feature that’ll completely change how players arm themselves while surviving the onslaught of zombies. Weapons in Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode will now feature different rarities which means they’ll be found at varying power levels throughout a Zombies match. This means that instead of being pushed towards a limited number of viable late-game weapons, you’ll be able to utilize the different weapon rarities do diversify your loadouts and use more varied weapons.

The change coming to the Zombies mode in Black Ops Cold War was first discussed in the reveal of the version of Zombies Treyarch’s crafted for the new Call of Duty game. Craig Houston, the lead writer at Treyarch for Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode, made an appearance during the reveal to discuss different parts of the mode including the weapon rarities added to the different guns players will come across.

“And with all weapons boasting rarity with power levels, you can continue to increase your gun’s damage potential however you choose,” Houston said. “Every gun has a path to become an uber weapon.”

A post on the Call of Duty blog expanded on this weapon rarity feature and said the rarities will give players new ways to maintain and upgrade their weapons throughout a match. It’ll also further diversify the weapons players find from their wall purchases and through the Mystery Box. Weapons of different rarities can still be upgraded through the Pack-a-Punch machine as well to make them even stronger.

“In addition to the return of the Pack-a-Punch machine to transform your weapon, all weapons will now have a rarity associated with them,” Activision said. “The higher the rarity, the greater the damage output and attachments for the weapon. For the first time, this will allow any weapon in the game to be sustainable in later rounds. This also adds more variety and fun to finding new weapons through Wall Buys and the Mystery Box.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and its included Zombies mode releases on November 13th.