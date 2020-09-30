Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Mode Officially Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies mode has been officially revealed, courtesy of a first-ever trailer/video for the mode. This isn't the first time PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC players have seen the mode, but previously sightings have been limited to leaks and teasers. In other words, this is our first proper look at the mode following blowouts for the campaign and multiplayer earlier in the year. And as you can see, the Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War looks exactly as you would expect, which is to say, like more Black Ops Zombies.

In addition to revealing our first proper look at the mode, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software confirmed all post-launch content -- including maps -- will be free. Further, Pack-A-Punch, Wall Buys, the Mystery Box, and many fan-favorite perks have also been confirmed.

Meanwhile, we also know there will be a new story and new characters, plus the following: cross-play, cross-progression, a battle pass, gunsmith loadouts, weapon rarities, field upgrades, support weapons, upgradeable perks, optional exfill, and intel tracking.

Below, you can check out the first look of the mode for yourself, which comes in at nearly nine minutes long. And as you can see, not only does it reveal our first real look at the mode, but it also shows off gameplay footage and is accompanied by insights from developers.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 13 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. At the moment, there's been no word of a new battle royale mode, but it will launch with a campaign, multiplayer, and a zombies mode.

"Black Ops Cold War drops you into the volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s," reads an official description of the game. "In a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters, and more."

For more coverage on all Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and all things Call of Duty -- including the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.