Call of Duty Board Game Comes to Kickstarter in August

Arcane Wonders has announced that the Kickstarter for its upcoming Call of Duty: The Board Game will launch on August 1st. The Kickstarter will serve as a pre-order campaign of sorts, with Call of Duty fans able to pledge funds in exchange for a copy of the game ahead of its 2024 release. Pledge levels, pre-order bonuses and stretch goals were not made immediately available as part of the announcement, although those who sign up for an email newsletter about the game will receive a free K-9 unit. More details can be found at www.callofdutyboardgame.com.

Call of Duty: The Board Game brings the intense and action-packed gameplay of the popular video game franchise to the tabletop. The game combines elements of strategy, cooperation, and tactical decision-making, with players choosing from a wide array of iconic maps and missions, with players trying to complete objectives and outmaneuvering their opponents. Notably, the game uses an action system that sees players simultaneously plot out their moves and actions, making out-strategizing opponents a key to the game. Other game modes include a cooperative game mode against AI-driven opponents.

This marks Call of Duty’s first official board game outside of the standard licensed Monopoly and Risk games. Tabletop adaptations of video games have become a rising part of the tabletop industry, with a tabletop adaptation of Dorfromantik winning the top prize in gaming this year.

As part of the build for the Kickstarter campaign, Arcane Wonders will attend Gen Con in Indianapolis August 3-6 and host demos for Call of Duty: The Board Game.

The Kickstarter campaign for Call of Duty: The Board Game goes live on August 1, 2023, at 10 AM EST / 7 AM PT.